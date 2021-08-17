 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has named its Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.

Local students recognized were:

Camp Douglas—Clara Krause, College of Education and Human Sciences; Hans Peterson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Kendall—Samuel Downing, College of Arts and Sciences.

Tomah—Autumn Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Haley Bradley, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Colton Dechant, College of Education and Human Sciences; Brittany Lenning, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences; Travis Von Haden, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Warrens—Riley Krultz, College of Business.

Wilton—Ellen Marriott, College of Education and Human Sciences.

The following Tomah students are spring 2021 graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Stout: Dustin Burkwalt, BS management; Casey Curran, BS business administration, property management minor; Courtney Sankey, BS business administration.

