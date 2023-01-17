 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President's List of High Distinction for the summer 2022 term.

To be included on the President's List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate degree or technical diploma program.

Local students honored were:

Camp Douglas - Dane Freemore, Madeline Schaller, Zachary Schwanke, Brianna Voss

Kendall - Blake Woodworth, Christian Zank

Norwalk - Megan Schmitz

Tomah - Kierra Babcock, Hannah Blihovde, Ashlee Brohough, Gregory Crocker, Henning Garvin, Kionna Jacobs, Jennifer Lowe, Kyle Lowe, Sarah Marg, Lauren Marx, Hannah McGovern, Hope McGovern, Kayla Palmer, Renee Peardot, Miranda Phillips, Macey Shabatka, Benjamin Stimac, Zachary Stimac, Lauren Wildes, Katherine Zellmer

Warrens - Christine Fowler.

Wilton - Rachel Duce.

