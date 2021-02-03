 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS
0 comments
The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean’s List:

Camp Douglas—Clara Krause, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Kendall—Samuel Downing, College of Arts and Sciences; Cara Johnson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Tomah—Autumn Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Colton Dechant, College of Education and Human Sciences; Brittany Lenning, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences; Travis Von Haden, College of Education and Human Sciences; Laura Wilcox, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Warrens—Riley Krultz, College of Business.

Wilton—Ellen Marriott, College of Education and Human Sciences; Matthew Zirk, College of Arts and Sciences.

To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester grade-point of 3.7 or above and completed at least 12 credits during the semester with no incompletes.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

