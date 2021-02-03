GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean’s List:

Camp Douglas—Clara Krause, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Kendall—Samuel Downing, College of Arts and Sciences; Cara Johnson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Tomah—Autumn Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Colton Dechant, College of Education and Human Sciences; Brittany Lenning, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Rapp, College of Education and Human Sciences; Travis Von Haden, College of Education and Human Sciences; Laura Wilcox, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Warrens—Riley Krultz, College of Business.

Wilton—Ellen Marriott, College of Education and Human Sciences; Matthew Zirk, College of Arts and Sciences.

To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester grade-point of 3.7 or above and completed at least 12 credits during the semester with no incompletes.

