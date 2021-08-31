 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS
Two local students earned degrees at Marquette University in Milwaukee at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Mikayla Becherer of Norwalk received a law degree, and Maria Baltazar of Tomah received a bachelor's degree in computational mathematics.

Olivia Kube of Tomah has been named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible for the President's List, students must earn a perfect grade-point average of 4.0.

Connor Prielipp of Tomah was among University of Alabama athletes named to the Southeastern Conference spring Academic Honor Roll. To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade-point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing.

