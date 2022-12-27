GRADUATES AND HONORS

Lea A. Britzman of Kendall and Karina Laura Boyea graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with bachelor degrees after the 2022 spring semester. Britzman received a degree in psychology, and Boyea received a degree in nursing.

Leah Heath of Tomah has graduated from Emerson College in Boston. She received a bachelor degree in writing and publishing.

The following Tomah students received bachelor degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at the end of the spring 2022 semester: Heather Goesch, nursing and health sciences; McKenna Hennessey, art; Brandon Westerman, computer science.

Amelia K. Cavaness of Tomah has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Canvaness is a freshman in the college of liberal arts.