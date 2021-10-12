GRADUATES AND HONORS

Madryn Larson of Tomah has been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

Reagan Hanson of Tomah recently graduated from Rochester (Minnesota) Community and Technical College at the end of the 2021 summer semester. She received an associate of applied science for dental assistant.

Emily Olson of Warrens has earned a doctor of philosophy/materials science and engineering from Iowa State University.

