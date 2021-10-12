 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GRADUATES AND HONORS

  • 0

Madryn Larson of Tomah  has been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

Reagan Hanson of Tomah recently graduated from Rochester (Minnesota) Community and Technical College at the end of the 2021 summer semester. She received an associate of applied science for dental assistant.

Emily Olson of Warrens has earned a doctor of philosophy/materials science and engineering from Iowa State University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News