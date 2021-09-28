 Skip to main content
GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following students received bachelor’s degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

Kendall—Trenton Pasch, civil engineering.

Norwalk—Zoey Rynes, dairy science.

Tomah—Brittany Lasko, music.

Wyatt Sweet of Tomah received an associate of science degree, pre-engineering from the University Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County. He was also named to the UW-Baraboo Dean’s List.

The following area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Kendall—Marissa Finn, bachelor of arts, English and legal studies.

Tomah—Daniel Darlington, bachelor of science, economics and environmental studies, graduated with distinction; Rachel Meiners, master of social work; Miranda Williams, bachelor of science, nursing.

The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester:

Camp Douglas—Emily Soltvedt, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Norwalk—Shelly Powell, exercise and sport science; Katie Schmitz, psychology.

Tomah—Anika Daugirda, communication studies; Josephine Dechant, psychology; Gianna DiGennaro, psychology; Chet Faith, management; Heather Farlow, accountancy; Steven Kacvinsky, accountancy; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Nico Lang, biochemistry; Nolan Stees, accountancy; Kelsi Swanson, Spanish.

Warrens—Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Maggie Lass, public health and community health education.

Wilton—Hunter Chadwick, accountancy; Morgan Yoder, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Connie Troche of Warrens has graduated from Upper Iowa University. She received a bachelor of science degree in marketing.

The following local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:

Kendall—Samuel Downing, bachelor of arts, integrated strategic communication; Dorian Keenan, bachelor of business administration/marketing.

Norwalk—Matthew Hansen, bachelor of business administration, accounting; Jonas Heffernan, associate of applied science, Barron County campus; Amber Pollock, bachelor of science, nursing.

Tomah—Jacob Parker, bachelor of business administration/accounting and business finance; Teresa Werlein, bachelor of science, nursing; Laura Wilcox, bachelor of science, elementary education.

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

