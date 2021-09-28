GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following students received bachelor’s degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:
Kendall—Trenton Pasch, civil engineering.
Norwalk—Zoey Rynes, dairy science.
Tomah—Brittany Lasko, music.
Wyatt Sweet of Tomah received an associate of science degree, pre-engineering from the University Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County. He was also named to the UW-Baraboo Dean’s List.
The following area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Kendall—Marissa Finn, bachelor of arts, English and legal studies.
Tomah—Daniel Darlington, bachelor of science, economics and environmental studies, graduated with distinction; Rachel Meiners, master of social work; Miranda Williams, bachelor of science, nursing.
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester:
Camp Douglas—Emily Soltvedt, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Norwalk—Shelly Powell, exercise and sport science; Katie Schmitz, psychology.
Tomah—Anika Daugirda, communication studies; Josephine Dechant, psychology; Gianna DiGennaro, psychology; Chet Faith, management; Heather Farlow, accountancy; Steven Kacvinsky, accountancy; Isaac Klema, recreation management; Nico Lang, biochemistry; Nolan Stees, accountancy; Kelsi Swanson, Spanish.
Warrens—Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Maggie Lass, public health and community health education.
Wilton—Hunter Chadwick, accountancy; Morgan Yoder, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Connie Troche of Warrens has graduated from Upper Iowa University. She received a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
The following local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
Kendall—Samuel Downing, bachelor of arts, integrated strategic communication; Dorian Keenan, bachelor of business administration/marketing.
Norwalk—Matthew Hansen, bachelor of business administration, accounting; Jonas Heffernan, associate of applied science, Barron County campus; Amber Pollock, bachelor of science, nursing.
Tomah—Jacob Parker, bachelor of business administration/accounting and business finance; Teresa Werlein, bachelor of science, nursing; Laura Wilcox, bachelor of science, elementary education.