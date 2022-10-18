GRADUATES AND HONORS

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced its honors list for the spring 2022 semester.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Local students honored were:

Camp Douglas - Alyssa Froh, highest honors; Megan Froh, highest honors.

Kendall - Willow Pingel, high honors.

Norwalk - Jack Mulvaney, honors.

Tomah - John Klouda, highest honors; Brielle Lueck, honors.

Paige Wagner of Tomah, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Wagner is a graduate of Luther High School. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Hannah Slater of Kendall has been named to the Dean's List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, for the spring 2022 semester.

Connor Prielipp of Tomah was named to the University of Alabama Dean's List for 2022 spring semester. Students on the Dean's List must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Three local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Dean's List. The minimum grade-point average for the Dean's List is 3.75. Honored were Andrew McFarland and Alexis Spiers of Tomah and Cassandra Tate of Wilton.

Vanessa Klein of Hustler has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University. Klein is pursuing a master's degree in physician assistant studies.

Lucas Schwartz of Wilton has graduated from Marquette University. Schwartz earned a doctorate in dentistry.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Local students honored were:

Camp Douglas - Clara Krause, Hans Peterson.

Tomah - Hanna Adler, Haley Bradley, Jordan Rapp, Lucas Stromberg-Windau, Travis Von Haden.

Warrens - Emmalyn Koboski, Riley Krultz.

Ny Lam of Tomah was one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees from Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee, during a May 6 commencement ceremony.