GRADUATES AND HONORS

Western Wisconsin Technical College has announced its 2021 spring semester graduates.
Local graduates include:
Camp Douglas - Nicole D'Alessio, human services associate; Wyatt Davis, accounting; Kristen Elliott, nursing; Nicole Steen, accounting; Jenna Tracy, nursing assistant.
Kendall - Mikaela Brandau, respiratory therapist; Danielle Delaney, nursing assistant; Mitchell Novacek, criminal justice.
Tomah - Angela Addison, accounting; Katelyn Bailey, nursing assisstant; Natalie Bird, nursing assistant; Ashley Buchanan, medical administrative professional; Samantha Dubiel, accounting; Sherilyn Erickson, leadership development; Sarah Faber-Nelson, radiography; Tessa Falk, foundations of teacher education; David Follette, human services associate; Austin Gettinger, diesel and heavy equipment technician; Kayleigh Haubrich, medical assistant; Jesse Johnson, refrigeration, air conditioning and heat service technician; Payton Korner, human services associate; Abbey Larsen, dental assistant; Jordan Mattmiller, graphic design; Natasha Normand of Tomah, diesel and heavy equipment technician assistant; Jayme Ontko, associate of science/liberal arts; Madilyn Pfeffer, nursing assistant; Skye Poppler of Tomah, business management; Tiffany Ropiak, human services associate; Jesse Smith, air conditioning and heat service technician; Shayla Storkel, nursing assistant; Barbara Vandenhoogen, emergency medical technician-basic; Kayce Vrana, nursing assistant; Hannah Walker, nursing assistant; Andrew Wallace, nursing assistant.
Norwalk - Steven Kaiser, technical studies/journeyworker; Lydia Madrigal, surgical technology; Jacqueline Santiago, digital media production.
Warrens - Evan Lord, electromechanical technology.
Wilton - Rachel Duce, nursing assistant.
Wyeville - Emily Backus, nursing assistant.
The following Tomah students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester: Tyler Appleby, Ryan Bernhardt, Luke Grygleski, Katlyn Miller, Emily Reiff and Nihayet Saleh.