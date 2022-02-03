GRADUATES AND HONORS

Four local students have earned academic honors at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Reis Derousseau and Brielle Lueck, both seniors from Tomah, have earned highest honors, while sophomore Alyssa Froh of Camp Douglas earned highest honors and freshman Megan Froh of Camp Douglas earned honors.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.9-4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honors recognition go to those with grade point averages from 3.75-3.89 and students between 3.5-3.74 are awarded honors.

The following Tomah students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:

Tyler Appleby, finance; Ryan Bernhardt, accounting; Hope Carlson, accounting; Tyler Dechant; finance; Luke Grygleski, marketing, James Kelley, computer science, Emily Reiff, human resource managment, Evan Westpfahl, finance.

Students on the Dean’s List a grade-point average of at least 3.4.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout:

Norwalk—Suzi McLendon, freshman, psychology.

Tomah—Morgan Arch, sophomore, engineering technology; Margaret Dechant, senior, industrial design; Christina Diehl, senior, health/wellness and fitness; Nick Kostka, junior, special education; Kyle Kroener, junior, golf enterprise management; Derek Millard, junior, construction; Trevin Nelson, senior, technology education; Aubrey Redmann, junior, criminal justice and rehab; Triston Riedesel, junior, information and communication technologies; Josh Stefanski, senior, environmental science.

Warrens—Hunter Neumann, freshman, environmental science; Jaydon Pfab, junior, computer science,

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

