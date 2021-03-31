GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two local students — Diana Cruz of Norwalk and Dylan Giessel of Tomah — have been named to the Minnesota State College Southeast fall 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Amber Krause of Tomah has been named a Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University in Illinois. Distinguished Scholars must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 with no grades below a “C.”

Trenton Shutter of Tomah has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time students who earn a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood.

