GRADUATES AND HONORS
Two local students — Diana Cruz of Norwalk and Dylan Giessel of Tomah — have been named to the Minnesota State College Southeast fall 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Amber Krause of Tomah has been named a Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University in Illinois. Distinguished Scholars must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 with no grades below a “C.”

Trenton Shutter of Tomah has graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Miranda Kirchoff of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time students who earn a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

