GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two local students — Evan Johnson of Warrens and Paige Wagner of Tomah — have been named to the Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced its Honors list for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89, and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.