GRADUATES AND HONORS

Two local students — Evan Johnson of Warrens and Paige Wagner of Tomah — have been named to the Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Western Technical College has announced the following fall 2020 graduates: Garett Atteln, Wilton, architectural technology; Sherilyn Erickson, Tomah, hospitality management; Debbra Grossheim, Norwalk, emergency medical technician/basic; Nicole Hansen, Tomah, medical assistant; Emily Holmes, Camp Douglas, accounting; Micaela Koltermann, Tomah, nursing-associate degree; Kayla Kroener of Tomah: medical assistant; Casie Lasko, Tomah, medical assistant; Heather Mcnally, Tomah, nursing assistant; Kenneth Oglesby, Tomah, auto maintenance and light repair tech 1; Matthew Ozanne, Norwalk, nursing assistant; Adrian Salamonski, Kendall, IT-computer support specialist; Addison Sheldon, Tomah, foundations of teacher education.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced its Honors list for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89, and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Local students recognized were:
Camp Douglas - Devon Bonikowske, senior, Highest Honors; Alyssa Froh, first year, Highest Honors.
Tomah - Samuel Bohlen, first-year, Honors; Reis Derousseau, junior, Highest Honors; Mallory Dodsworth, first year, Honors; Aaron Honish, first year, High Honors; Claudia Neve, senior, Highest Honors; Jarod Whaley, senior, Highest Honors; Mallory Zelley, senior, High Honors.
Wilton - Tristan Watters, junior, Honors.