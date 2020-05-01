Grant request sent to Tomah Long Range Planning Committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tomah City Council sent a TIF assistance request to the Long Range Planning Committee during a special council meeting Tuesday at Tomah city hall.

Council members voted 5-3 to deny a funding request from downtown business owner Al Capaul to install real brick on a facade at 1007 Superior Ave. However, the council kept the request alive by voting 7-1 to request a special meeting of the LRPC so that the issue could be reconsidered when the council meets May 12.

Capaul's business, Mon Ami LLC, had obtained private financing to install a faux brick material on the exterior of the buidling, but it was determined real brick would better fit the historical aesthetic of the downtown block. Capaul had already secured $17,900 in private financing. However, he told the council that he was informed of a grant program funded by the downtown Tax Incremental Finance District that could provide the extra $13,475 to pay for real brick.

Capaul said he's willing to pay for the faux brick on his own.

"I'm ready to do it tomorrow, but this whole real brick thing came up," he said. "I filled out all the paperwork on my end."