Grant request sent to Tomah Long Range Planning Committee

The Tomah City Council sent a TIF assistance request to the Long Range Planning Committee during a special council meeting Tuesday at Tomah city hall.
Council members voted 5-3 to deny a funding request from downtown business owner Al Capaul to install real brick on a facade at 1007 Superior Ave. However, the council kept the request alive by voting 7-1 to request a special meeting of the LRPC so that the issue could be reconsidered when the council meets May 12.
Capaul's business, Mon Ami LLC, had obtained private financing to install a faux brick material on the exterior of the buidling, but it was determined real brick would better fit the historical aesthetic of the downtown block. Capaul had already secured $17,900 in private financing. However, he told the council that he was informed of a grant program funded by the downtown Tax Incremental Finance District that could provide the extra $13,475 to pay for real brick.
Capaul said he's willing to pay for the faux brick on his own.
"I'm ready to do it tomorrow, but this whole real brick thing came up," he said. "I filled out all the paperwork on my end."
Council member Richard Yarrington suggested giving Mon Ami a zero percent interest loan that wouldn't be paid back to the city until the building was sold. Capaul rejected that idea.
"I don't want a loan of any kind if I don't have to," he said.
Capual's architect, Steve Tremmelt of MSA Professional Services, said the faux brick would meet the "certificate of appropriateness" required for the project.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray pushed for the expedited LRPC meeting. He said Capaul has been "yanked around for five months."
Council members Shawn Zabinsky, Jeff Cram, Dean Peterson, Lamont Kiefer and Donna Evans voted to deny the funding request. Yarrington, Adam Gigous and Travis Scholze voted in favor.
Yarrington cast the lone dissenting vote to send the request to the LRPC.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
