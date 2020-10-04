Great Apple Crunch set for Oct. 8

It’s Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch time in Monroe County.

Monroe County Health Department is joining schools, early care centers, colleges, hospitals and other organizations across the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio in the seventh annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. Participants celebrate National Farm to School Month and local farmers by crunching into apples at noon on Thursday, Oct. 8 However, anyone is welcome to crunch any day or time in October that works.

This year due to the need for social distancing and masks, Monroe County Health Department will take individual pictures,and the Monroe County Nutrition Coalition will be hosting a Zoom meeting with its members crunching an apple at various sites they represent. This will bring the focus on business and school districts, along with Mayo Clinic Health System, Tomah Health, Gundersen Health, Scenic Bluffs Clinic, Sparta Chamber, Sparta Kiwanis, food pantries, Second Harvest, ADRC, UW-Extension, CouleeCap, Hunger Relief Federation, Family & Children’s Center/Great Rivers HUB.

Sparta Free Library will also participate by submitting photos of apple recipes and photos. All of these photos will then be placed in a video and posted on social media.