Great Rivers United Way collecting emergency response funds in Monroe County

Great Rivers United Way has established a new fund designed to help Monroe County residents whose income will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is a local partnership between Great Rivers United Way, CCF Bank-Tomah, State Bank Financial-Sparta, the Tomah and Sparta Chambers of Commerce, and business, government and individual supporters.

The Monroe County Emergency Response Fund’s first priority will be to provide funding to Monroe County charitable organizations that already offer direct services to its targeted populations. The aim is to help people hardest hit by reduced and lost work resulting from pandemic-related closures.

“We recognize it’s too soon to know the full impact of coronavirus on our county, but we do know needs will increase in the days, weeks and months ahead. We’d like to help our community be as prepared as possible, proactively,” said Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way.

Fundraising is now under way to grow the fund and will continue throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis. For more information or to contribute online, visit www.gruw.org/covid19. You may also text MONROE to 40403 to donate.

Donations may be made in person via the drive-thru windows of CCF Bank in Tomah and State Bank Financial in Sparta, or by mail at: