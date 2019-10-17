With innovative collaboration, operation “the great skate rack” has been built and serving its purpose at the Tomah Ice Center.
Special thanks to the Tomah Rotary Club, which donated the funds for the project. Another special thank you to Tomah High School technical education teacher, Matt Olson. His class worked on making sure the rack would hold 80 pairs of skates with room for helmets up on top and can be easily moved with heavy duty wheels for transporting/storing the rack.
The skates used to be kept in a large box/tote in the storage room. It was difficult to find matching pairs and there was a problem of tangled laces. Now with the new skate rack, each pair of skates has a place to be stored.
7 Rivers Skating Club board member President, Melissa Boltik said, “We’ve been wanting this for such a long time now. It’s wonderful."
Along with the great skate rack, 12 pushers were also obtained with the donated funds from Tomah Rotary Club. The new blue pushers are made of a heavy-duty material that will hold up to the cold temperatures and should last for many years to come.
US Figure Skating coach Lynn Martalock has facilitated the Learn to Skate program for many years. The 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club volunteer board members also assist Martalock with the program.
“It is so exciting to see each new year’s interest in learning how to skate; the program continues to keep growing; we love it," Martalock said.
The Learn to Skate program had a good turnout at the Tomah Ice Center Oct. 6, when children got to try out skating for free. If interested in continuing to learn, new skaters were invited to register for the Learn to Skate program, which is usually on Sundays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Tomah Ice Center and Mondays and Thursdays at the Sparta rink.
Skaters learn how to skate and are welcome to join the Tomah Youth Hockey or 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club to further their skating interest. Both girls/boys hockey and both girls/boys figure skating are available.
Thank you to Jay Greeno and fellow hockey members for making sure the skates are sharpened, ready and for helping the young skaters get their skates on and situated on the ice for “try it for free” day and for their continued support at the rink.
If anyone has extra skates, a good home will be made for them on the skate rack. Donations can be dropped off at the rink Sunday evenings or Tuesday evenings.
Folks are welcome to visit these websites: tomahhockey.com or 7RiversFSC.com.
Contacts: Tomah Youth Hockey Seth MacDougall: USAF_seth@yahoo.com or 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club Lynn Martalock: sevenriversfsc@hotmail.com.
