Hospice Touch of Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a grief support series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

A six-week group grief support and education series will be held each Tuesday beginning March 5 through April 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices at 601 Straw St. in Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or the afternoon times.

Hospice officials say the series will help people cope with grief on a daily basis.

There is no charge for the program; however, officials are asking participants to register by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250 in Tomah by Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

