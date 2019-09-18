As a young man, it wasn’t Ray Habelman’s intention to take over the family business. He had different plans as an engineering student at Marquette University, but his family’s cranberry marsh in Monroe County called him back home after graduation.
“I loved Milwaukee, but living there for five years, I was like I’ve got to get back to the marsh because I’m a farmer at heart,” he said.
He’s now a fourth-generation cranberry grower and part owner of Habelman Brothers Company.
Born and raised in the Tomah area, Habelman attended Tomah High School and graduated from Marquette in 1997. He changed his major and returned home with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Habelman said he never felt pressured to come back to the marsh. His parents told him to do whatever made him happy, but coming back seemed like the right step for him.
“After five years, it just seemed right for me to come back and start growing cranberries,” he said. “They were happy. I think they always wanted me to come back, but they just didn’t want to pressure me into doing it.”
Now Habelman is the main operator of the company along with his sister, his father Ray Sr., and his cousin, Jeffrey Habelman. He has four children with his wife Staci — three boys and one girl.
The Habelman Brothers Company began in 1907 by Habelman’s great-grandfather with one 15-acre marsh on the outskirts of Tunnel City.
Presently the company has three marshes: the Tunnel City marsh, which has expanded to 50 acres, a 400-acre marsh near Millston; and a 250-acre marsh near Tomah.
“Three locations, 700 acres, and then we have packing and shipping plants on two of them, the two bigger properties,” Habelman said. “We cool the fruit, we pack it and then we ship it out on semis.”
Habelman said the operation grows five different varieties, which are more suited to being sold fresh rather than turning them into sweetened-dried cranberries because they don’t rot as quickly.
The company focuses on fresh fruit growing and selling, Habelman said, which makes it different from the vast majority of other cranberry growers.
“When we harvest our fruit, we put them in coolers and then we pack them for store shelves in a bag or box — unfrozen, whole, fresh cranberries,” he said.
He said most other growers produce fruit that is quickly frozen so they can be processed into juice or sweetened-dried cranberries.
Typically, the Habelman operation grows between 12 million and 15 million pounds of cranberries, Habelman said.
“The majority of those end up in a little bag, either a 12-ounce bag or a two-pound bag, and then they’re shipped to all the grocery outlets — Walmart, Costco, Safeway, Albertsons, places like that,” he said.
The cranberry market is not robust these days, Habelman said. The price has been down since about 2009-2010, when “it kind of dove, and it has come back a little bit in the last year, but it’s still not great.”
A lot of the down market is due to cranberry juice, Habelman said. It’s not worth much money because there’s too much cranberry juice concentrate on the market, a byproduct of making sweetened-dried cranberries.
“The sweetened-dried cranberries are selling really good domestically and overseas, and they’re bringing an average price, but the juice is hardly selling, and the price is low,” he said. “So you have a beautiful cranberry, and 60 percent of it is worth money, but when 40 percent of it is not worth any money, it drags down the whole market, and it kind of affects the fresh market as well.”
Habelman said he and other growers are holding on, waiting for the market to turn, and he believes it’s starting to turn for the better little by little.
Besides the market, there are other challenges to being a cranberry grower, chiefly the weather, Habelman said. It’s always a struggle, but this year it has been even more so.
“I think all that rain we had in June and the beginning of July was really bad for (cranberries),” he said. “That’s right when the cranberry blossom opens up and when they’re supposed to get pollinated. It needs sunshine and dry conditions for the bees to work, and it just rained and rained.”
Another struggle is getting seasonal employees during harvest time, Habelman said. It’s not a struggle to get help in the spring and summer months because a lot of their help is high school and college students, but during September and October when it’s harvest season, growers lose them.
“We’re always looking for 150 people for three months, and it’s hard to find that many people in the Black River, Tomah and Sparta area,” he said. “Sometimes we start out with a full crew and then the first day we might lose one or two people, the next day a couple might quit ... A lot of people have full-time jobs and they can’t get away ... but retired people are awesome. We have a lot of retired people that come and do the harvest with us. Then we have a lot of people that will actually take vacation from their full-time jobs and then come help us out.”
Despite the challenges, Habelman loves what he does. It was an easy decision back in 1997 to return home and take over the business.
“It’s just the scenery and nature and just being close to the fishing and hunting and everything ... and I didn’t want to have (a family) in Madison or Milwaukee, I wanted to do it back here in west-central Wisconsin,” he said. “I wanted to come back to the Tomah area and have been happy ever since.”
He also enjoys the business side of the business and the agriculture side.
“I like the growing,” he said. “I love just taking a plant that has potential but not fruit on it and taking care of it to the point where it produces a crop and you harvest it. I just really like that part,” he said.
