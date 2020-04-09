Guidance for wearing facemasks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In light of new data about how COVID-19 spreads, the current community spread of COVID-19 in Monroe County and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control, the Monroe County Health Department recommends wearing cloth face coverings as an additional measure aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

While a cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, it may prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. This is to protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms. These coverings should be worn in the community setting, including while at grocery stores and pharmacies. Care should be taken to assure the face covering covers the nose and mouth. It’s important to remember that face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Guidelines on social distancing and frequent hand cleaning should still be followed.

Cloth face coverings can be made at low cost from household items such as t-shirts, bandanas or scarves. They should not be placed on children younger than two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.