The public is invited to tour GundersenAIR’s new hangar in Sparta during an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4-7 p.m.
The facility is located at 12040 Hwy. A, building 6082, in Sparta.
Community members can tour the facility with adjacent helipad and crew quarters. A helicopter also will be onsite unless dispatched to an emergency.
GundersenAIR has stationed a helicopter at the Sparta/Fort McCoy Airport part-time since 2016, but the location became permanent earlier this year when a second craft joined the fleet. The second helicopter is based near the Decorah Municipal Airport in Iowa.
“We strategically looked at our whole service area when choosing Sparta and Decorah to optimize our availability and response times to serve our whole Gundersen community and service area,” said Stephanie Hill, program director of GundersenAIR.
GundersenAIR’s service area encompasses a 150-mile radius of La Crosse, including communities throughout western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A crew of 25 critical care nurses and specially-trained flight paramedics and eight pilots complete about 700 flights annually.
