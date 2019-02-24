A portion of the Interstate highway in Monroe County was shut down for an hour Saturday after a gun was fired from a stopped vehicle.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a report early Saturday from Marquette County that a stolen vehicle was believed to be in Monroe County. A sheriff's office deputy located the vehicle on Interstate 90, and with assistance from OnStar, deputies and a Sparta Police Department officer were able to get the vehicle stopped.
Shortly after the stop, police say the driver of the vehicle fired a single gunshot.
Law enforcement was able to re-establish contact with the driver, and after a 45-minute standoff the subject was taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident. The Interstate was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and didn't release the name the suspect.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Tactical Unit, Monroe County Highway Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
