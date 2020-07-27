Half of Monroe County's COVID-19 cases in Tomah

Starting last weekend, the county stopped issuing updates Saturday and Sunday and will include those two days in the Monday total. That's consistent with many other health departments nationwide.

Through Friday, the county had 29 active cases, one current hospitalization, 141 recoveries and one death.

Monroe County remained in the "high risk" category, just one step below the highest category on a four-point scale posted by the Coulee COVID-19 Compass. The other categories are moderate and low risk.

La Crosse County was elevated to the high-risk category Wednesday. The county has reported at least one hospitalization every day in July. There have been 712 cases in the county with one death.

Health officials in La Crosse view the trend as a warning for the coming months.

“What’s going to happen in the fall, if every one of those people infected two more, and we’re getting 300, 400, 500 cases,” said Jacquie Cutts, the La Crosse County public health nursing manager. This is our warning sign."

As summer heats up, more groups and families are gathering after months apart, spreading the disease to more than just those who were previously going to bars and beaches, Cutts said.