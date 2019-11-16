The City of Tomah’s Kupper Ratsch Senior Center and Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center collaborated together for the Tomah Area annual community halloween festivities.
The project mission was to provide “safe, free family fun on Halloween for everyone." A steady stream of boys and girls, estimated between 200 and 300 per hour, participated.
"This was a great, fun community event for everyone of all ages," Senior Center director Pam Buchda said. "Thank you to all who helped in creating fun Halloween memories."
To fulfill the mission, organizers provided:
- An opportunity for happy and fun childhood memories.
- Free, safe (off-street) and fun Halloween festivities for children and families of the Tomah area.
- Inter-generation interactions for the children, their families, volunteers and seniors in the community.
- Volunteer opportunities for seniors, community adults and older youth of the community.
- An opportunity for community organizations, businesses and individuals to contribute by sponsoring an annual community event.
The events on Oct. 31 were kicked off with 4-5 p.m. free trick or treat at the Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Then from 4:30-6:30 p.m., there was ae free community Halloween party with the 5:15 p.m. costume judging contest at Tomah Recreation Park.
The events were organized by Kupper Ratsch Senior Center and sponsored by businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated money, goods and/or their time. They were:
Super Hero ($500 and up): City of Tomah, Lions Club of Tomah.
Genie ($250 - $499): Tomah Mini-Mart, Wal-Mart Distribution Center.
Magician ($100 - $249): Pam Buchda, Cardinal TG, Deer Creek Dental Clinic, Lioness Club of Tomah, Mubarak & Precour, S.C., Marvin Parker, Meca Sportswear, Peking Chinese Restaurant, RIA Federal Credit Union, Timberwood Bank, Tomah Area Credit Union, Tomah Health.
Great Pumpkin (up to $99): Active Health Chiropractic Center, Cardinal IG, Jim and Joann Cram, Greg and Donna Evans, Hair & Company, Chitwood, Nicol & Matthews Dental Clinic, Gerke Excavating, Loretta Goldbeck, Keene’s Transfer, Patty Liddane, Julia Mann, Northside Veterinary Clinic, Junior & Evelyn Noyes, Bernie Vann.
During the stop at Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, youngsters got to shake hands with senior citizens and receive a piece of candy. Kids received a trick-or-treat bag with candy in it before they left to go to the party at Recreation Park. TNRC residents, along with cadets of Wisconsin Challenge Academy, worked together to prepare the trick-or-treat bags of candy.
At the Halloween Party, there were 13 games to play with game prizes to win. Senior Center people and Challenge Academy cadets helped with the party. Gregg Hagen of Hagen Sports taped the events to show on his cable television channel.
The costume judging contest was for cutest, most original and scariest.
The age categories were: 0-3, 4-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-17, and 18-100+. The winners of each received an engraved plaque. Age category winners then competed with each other for the cutest of the cutest, most original of the most original, and scariest of the scariest for the overall winner trophies.
Costume winners were:
- 0-3: Cutest, Presley Gonzalez; most original, Everly Sommerfield; scariest, Keagan Downs.
- 4-5: Cutest, Jordan Redcloud; most original, Andre Flores, scariest, Ryder Robinette.
- 6-9: Cutest, Allie Tenpas; most original, Broawyn Gebczyk; scariest, Alana Burkhalter.
- 10-13: Cutest, Kendall Downy; most original, Natalie Schroeder; scariest, Gianah Martin.
- 14-17: Cutest Heaven Burkhalter and Jadon Eagleson.
- 18-100+: Cutest, Kaylin Jensen; most original, Dewey & Judy Lambert; scariest Cory Latham.
- Overall winner: Cutest of cutest, Presley Gonzalez; most original of most original, Broawyn Gebczyk; scariest of scariest, Gianah Martin.
Judges were: Marvin Parker (retired), Matthew Parker (Logistics Health), Mike Wenzel (TNRC Administrator), Amy Whitwam (Boys & Girls Club site director) and Cindy Zahrte (Tomah Area School District superintendent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.