Handwashing important tool to prevent sickness

December 5-11 is National Handwashing Awareness Week, and Monroe County Health Department wants to remind you that clean hands prevent sickness. Handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick.

Wisconsin is seeing increased Respiratory Syncytial Virus activity along with other respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza. Wisconsin DHS has reported that the 2022-2023 respiratory illness season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults.

In addition to getting all recommended vaccines, Wisconsinites should take additional steps when planning their holiday celebrations because respiratory viruses spread more easily when people are gathered indoors.

You can help yourself and your loved ones stay healthy this holiday season by washing your hands often, especially during these key times when you are likely to get and spread germs:

Before, during, and after preparing food

Before and after eating food

After coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose

After using the bathroom

After touching animals or their food

Make sure to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds and get between your fingers and under your nails. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for more information.