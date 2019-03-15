Fort McCoy will conduct a simulated hazardous materials exercise Wednesday, March 20.

Fort McCoy officials said the exercise will trigger mass notifications to the Fort McCoy community, as well as response and recovery activities by garrison and tenant organizations on post.

At the start of the exercise, personnel at Fort McCoy should anticipate receiving warnings and alerts through mass-notification systems, such as Giant Voice and AtHOC, and email. All organizations and personnel are expected to react based on their building's Emergency Action Plan.

During response and recovery, personnel, families, and visitors on the installation may experience delays or may be required to take alternate routes because of the simulated emergency responses.

Background actions are scheduled for March 18-19, but they are expected to have minimal impact.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

