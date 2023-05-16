Participants and volunteers are being sought for Healing Waters, a Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center program that introduces military veterans to fly fishing.
Classes are conducted twice a month. The first class meets introduces veterans to the fundamentals of fly fishing and will be held at the Tomah VA gymnasium (Building 15). The second class meets at rotating fishing spots in the area. Veterans are asked to call ahead for the location.
Both classes meet from 3-4:30 p.m.
Participants can register at https://www.tfaforms.com/4972194, and volunteers can register at https://www.tfaforms.com/4981203.
For more information, contact Heather Sangl at 608-372-3971, ext. 64701.