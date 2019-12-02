Health care forum in Sparta Dec. 7

Health care workers will join union organizers and members of the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists to discuss issues around rising health care costs during a public forum at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St. in Sparta.
The event is free and open to the public, and anyone with an interest in the healthcare system is encouraged to attend, ask questions and share their experiences.
Speakers include:
- Sharry Neidfeldt of Sparta, president of United Electrical Workers 1161.
- Joni Anderson, vice-president of United Electrical Workers 1107 and candidate for State Senate District 14.
- Mark Taylor, a local behavioral health counselor.
Issues such as the proposed healthcare provider mergers, the crisis in mental health and addiction services will be discussed, as well as rising costs and deteriorating working conditions for health care workers. A group discussion will be facilitated as well.
“Between constantly rising costs, shortages of necessary services, and political uncertainty, working people are being pushed to the brink when it comes to healthcare,” said Evan Dvorsak of Coulee DSA. “The first step to building a better healthcare system, one that puts peoples’ health before profits, is sharing our stories and struggles with one another. If we want real change in healthcare, working people need to come together and demand a better system. We hope this event can be a first step in that direction.”
The event is being organized by the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists. For more information, call/text 608-632-6166 or email couleedsa@gmail.com.