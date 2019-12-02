Health care forum in Sparta Dec. 7

Health care workers will join union organizers and members of the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists to discuss issues around rising health care costs during a public forum at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St. in Sparta.

The event is free and open to the public, and anyone with an interest in the healthcare system is encouraged to attend, ask questions and share their experiences.

Speakers include:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharry Neidfeldt of Sparta, president of United Electrical Workers 1161.

Joni Anderson, vice-president of United Electrical Workers 1107 and candidate for State Senate District 14.

Mark Taylor, a local behavioral health counselor.

Issues such as the proposed healthcare provider mergers, the crisis in mental health and addiction services will be discussed, as well as rising costs and deteriorating working conditions for health care workers. A group discussion will be facilitated as well.