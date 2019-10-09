Monroe County Health Department is offering influenza vaccine clinics at MANY sites throughout the county this fall and winter. The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine.
The shots will be offered at the folloing locations:
Oct. 15: Kendall meal site, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Wilton meal site, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Norwalk meal site, 12:30-1 p.m.
Oct. 17: Tomah Senior Center, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Oct. 19: Oakdale Electric Cooperative, 7:30-11 a.m.
Oct. 21: First United Methodist Church, Tomah, 12:30-1 p.m.
Oct. 22-23: Monroe County Health Department, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: Tomah Veterans Administration Hospital, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 1, 6, 13: Monroe County Health Department, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 2019-20 flu vaccine (quadrivalent) will protect against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. The viruses in the vaccine change each year based on surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and the Food & Drug Administration as to strains of viruses that will circulate in a given year. Approximately two weeks after vaccination, antibodies that provide protection against the flu will develop.
The health department says the flu vaccine:
- Prevents influenza-related death. Each year over 36,000 people in the U.S. die because of the flu. More people die from flu than from any other vaccine-preventable disease.
- Prevents severe illness. In the U.S., influenza hospitalizes approximately 200,000 people annually. Children younger than two years old are as likely to be hospitalized as adults who are 65 and older.
- Protects other people. You should get vaccinated if you live with or care for others who are at high risk of complications from the flu. Getting vaccinated can help protect family members, including seniors and young children.
MCHD will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third-party insurance companies. The charge for the flu vaccine is $30; the high dose vaccine is $50. Contact Monroe County Health Department at 269-8666 for more information and/or to schedule a flu shot.
