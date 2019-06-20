The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will issue benefits and conduct nutrition education days at the WIC office in Sparta Wednesday, July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WIC provides healthful foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and community resources.
For more information or to determine eligibility for WIC services, call 608-269-8671.
