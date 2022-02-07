 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health department offers COVID-19 vaccines

The Monroe County Health Department is offering appointments for free COVID-19 vaccinations at the office location, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, on the following dates and times:

  • • Friday Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • • Monday Feb. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • • Fridays, Feb. 18 and 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are provided for free. No insurance required.

Pre-registration is preferred. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov or call the health department at 608-269-8666 during business hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Questions can be emailed to covid19@co.monroe.wi.us.

In addition to the vaccine, the health department recommends the following steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask when in public indoor spaces and at crowded outdoor gatherings.
  • Maintain at least a six-foot distance from others
  • Wash hands frequently
  • Stay home if feeling sick
  • Get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

For additional information about locations in Monroe County to get vaccinated, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

