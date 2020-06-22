Health Department says COVID-19 cases increase after Safer at Home lifted

Nelson said anyone who leaves home should assume the possibility of coming into contact with the virua.

“We want the public to take precautions to lower their risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, but we also don’t want people to panic,” Nelson said. “We will see times where cases spike and decrease, and we expect that this pattern will continue until we have a vaccine. Our goal is to keep cases at a level that is manageable given the tools and resources that we have.”

People who have been in contact with an infected person are notified by the health department. In most cases, high- and medium-risk contacts are advised to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Close contact is defined as:

Direct physical contact (hug, kiss, handshake).

Being within six feet for 15 minutes or more.

Contact with a person’s respiratory secretions, including being coughed or sneezed on or sharing items such as a drinking glass, food or towels.

Staying overnight in the same residence as an infected person.

“Based on this criteria, we don’t consider grocery shopping or going to the gas station as a high- or medium-risk contact unless you were having a 15-minute conversation in the grocery store aisle or at the gas pump,” Nelson said.