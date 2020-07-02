Health officials: Leave fireworks to the professionals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With many community Fourth of July celebrations being cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, many might be tempted to carry out their own fireworks display for family and friends.

Providers at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse warned that might not be the best option.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 73% of the estimated annual fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries for 2019 occurred from June 21 through July 21. Twelve people died, and an estimated 10,000 were treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries in the United States in 2019.

“In the hands of inexperienced firework enthusiasts, fireworks can be especially damaging to your eyes. Nearly a third of fireworks injuries occurred in the head and eyes area last year,” said Misty Watters, O.D., optometrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska and Sparta. “And not only are you at risk of harming yourself, you are at risk of harming others.”

According to Watters, the makeup of a firework (gunpowder, sulfur and charcoal) is significantly irritating to the eyes. Watters offers the following tips for anyone who sustains a fireworks-related eye injury: