Health officials: Leave fireworks to the professionals

With many community Fourth of July celebrations being cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, many might be tempted to carry out their own fireworks display for family and friends.
Providers at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse warned that might not be the best option.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 73% of the estimated annual fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries for 2019 occurred from June 21 through July 21. Twelve people died, and an estimated 10,000 were treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries in the United States in 2019.
“In the hands of inexperienced firework enthusiasts, fireworks can be especially damaging to your eyes. Nearly a third of fireworks injuries occurred in the head and eyes area last year,” said Misty Watters, O.D., optometrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska and Sparta. “And not only are you at risk of harming yourself, you are at risk of harming others.”
According to Watters, the makeup of a firework (gunpowder, sulfur and charcoal) is significantly irritating to the eyes. Watters offers the following tips for anyone who sustains a fireworks-related eye injury:
- Don’t rub. Rubbing the eye may increase bleeding or worsen injury.
- Don’t rinse. Attempting to rinse out eyes can be even more damaging than rubbing.
- Don’t apply pressure. Keep your hands away from the eyes, which could add more bacteria and irritants.
- Don’t stop for over-the-counter medication. Instead, head straight to the emergency room.
Although illegal fireworks, bottle rockets and Roman candles account for the majority of injuries, sparklers also cause numerous injuries each year. Because the sparklers can be found at just about every Fourth of July celebration, they account for the most injuries to children under the age of five.
“If you’re celebrating with fireworks at home, there are precautions you can take to avoid injury, such as keeping children a safe distance away, facial protection while handling fireworks and not approaching a burning firework until you are certain that it is out," Watters said. "Also, make sure we all continue following social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask when possible."
