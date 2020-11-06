Heart of the Farm Coffee Chats start Nov. 9

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its statewide online ‘Coffee Chat’ fall/winter program Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Coffee chats will be held on the second Monday of each month through March 2021.
The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.
There is no charge for attending the series, but registration is required at: https://go.wisc.edu/n8ky2h.
Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.
Jerry Apps will kick off the Coffee chat season as the keynote speaker Nov. 9. His presentation, “Women in agriculture: a brief history,” recalls the pioneer days in Wisconsin and highlight the role of women in agriculture. He will share the early role women had in the dairy industry and how that changed over the years, along with some personal stories of women’s roles in agriculture during the Depression Years of the 1930s and World War II, drawing on his mother’s roles at that time.
Apps is a former county extension agent and is professor emeritus for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison. He works as a rural historian, full-time writer and speaker. He is the author of more than 40 fiction, non-fiction and children’s books with topics ranging from barns, one-room schools, cranberries and cucumbers, to the history of Wisconsin agriculture. His most recent books are “Cheese: The Making of a Wisconsin Tradition” and “When the White Pine Was King: A History of Lumberjacks, Log Drives, and Sawdust Cities in Wisconsin.” He and his wife, Ruth, have three grown children and seven grandchildren. They split their time between their home in Madison and their farm, Roshara, in Waushara County.
The other four sessions are:
Dec. 14: Putting the "Me: in Merry: Self Care Tips for the Holiday Season. Speakers: Jackie Carattini, Nancy Vance and Lori Zierl, Human Development and Relationship Educators, UW-Madison Division of Extension. Carattini will discuss quick self-care tips to take care of both mind and body during the holidays.
Jan. 11: Tax Preparation Issues and Concerns. Speaker: Gary Sipiorski, owner Gary Sipiorski Consulting, LLC. During this session, Gary Sipiorski, will be speaking on tax preparation issues and concerns. He will focus on issues specific to farm tax returns and discuss what to think about regarding farm tax preparation how to ask better questions with a tax advisor.
Feb. 8: How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check. Speaker: Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and UW-Madison Division of Extension. Confused about what is printed on your milk check and what all the components are? Having difficulty reading statements and knowing if the payments, particularly the premiums paid, are on par with what other producers are receiving? Stephenson will review where the numbers on the milk check come from and what they mean to a farmer's operation.
March 8: Value Added Enterprises and Farm Diversification. Speaker: Jenni Gavin, Gavin Farms, Reedsburg.
For more information on the Coffee Chats series or the Heart of the Farm Program, visit the Heart of the Farm website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call the local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.
The Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat series is partially funded by a CHS Community Giving Grant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!