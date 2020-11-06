Heart of the Farm Coffee Chats start Nov. 9

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will start its statewide online ‘Coffee Chat’ fall/winter program Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Coffee chats will be held on the second Monday of each month through March 2021.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

There is no charge for attending the series, but registration is required at: https://go.wisc.edu/n8ky2h.

Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Registered participants will only need the meeting website link or phone number to participate.

Jerry Apps will kick off the Coffee chat season as the keynote speaker Nov. 9. His presentation, “Women in agriculture: a brief history,” recalls the pioneer days in Wisconsin and highlight the role of women in agriculture. He will share the early role women had in the dairy industry and how that changed over the years, along with some personal stories of women’s roles in agriculture during the Depression Years of the 1930s and World War II, drawing on his mother’s roles at that time.