In the wake of recent changes in the laws regarding growing industrial hemp, University of Wisconsin-Extension will host updates about the crop at two locations in the area Dec. 5.

The morning workshop will be held at the Melrose American Legion Hall, 303 N Washington St. in Melrose. Registration begins at 9:30a.m.; presentations will begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at noon.

The afternoon workshop will be held at Hillsboro Brewing Company, 206 E. Madison St. Hillsboro. Registration begins at 1 p.m., presentations begin at 1:30 p.m. and wrap up at 3:30 p.m.

The topics and presenters will be the same at both locations and are as follows:

  • CBD Hemp − Dr. Shelby Ellison, UW-Madison Dept. of Horticulture.
  • Hemp for Grain and Fiber − Carl Duley, Buffalo County agriculture agent.
  • Licensing and Registration Requirements for 2020 − Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Pre-register for the Melrose location by contacting the Jackson County Extension Office at 715-284-4257.

Pre-register for the Hillsboro location by contacting the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

