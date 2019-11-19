In the wake of recent changes in the laws regarding growing industrial hemp, University of Wisconsin-Extension will host updates about the crop at two locations in the area Dec. 5.
The morning workshop will be held at the Melrose American Legion Hall, 303 N Washington St. in Melrose. Registration begins at 9:30a.m.; presentations will begin at 10 a.m. and wrap up at noon.
The afternoon workshop will be held at Hillsboro Brewing Company, 206 E. Madison St. Hillsboro. Registration begins at 1 p.m., presentations begin at 1:30 p.m. and wrap up at 3:30 p.m.
The topics and presenters will be the same at both locations and are as follows:
- CBD Hemp − Dr. Shelby Ellison, UW-Madison Dept. of Horticulture.
- Hemp for Grain and Fiber − Carl Duley, Buffalo County agriculture agent.
- Licensing and Registration Requirements for 2020 − Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Pre-register for the Melrose location by contacting the Jackson County Extension Office at 715-284-4257.
Pre-register for the Hillsboro location by contacting the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276.
