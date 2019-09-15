Henrietta Hedrich has lived 100 years, and every one of them has been in Tomah.
“I’m a Tomah baby,” she said. “I’ve always lived in Tomah. I’ve lived here with all my friends and family and everything close to home, and I’ve seen Tomah develop over time.”
Born Sept. 5, 1919, to August and Leah Lueck, Henrietta Hedrich celebrated her 100th birthday twice − once on Sept. 5 and once on Sept. 7.
Hedrich said it’s hard to believe she had reached the 100-year milestone.
“I’ve got to pinch myself yet to realize that I’m 100,” she said. “I never thought I would (live to be 100), I can’t believe it. You see a lot of changes and stuff like that.”
Over the years Hedrich said she’s seen Tomah transform with the types of trades available for people to work in and the landscape. She specifically mentioned the new 3rd Gen building where the former Teepee Supper Club was.
Other changes are in how people lived and worked, Hedrich said.
After school there were chores to do such as gardening and lawn work, she said, but they also had to haul wood inside the house and at night if they didn’t have anything to do she and her siblings would play card games such as Old Maid or Hearts.
In 1943, Hedrich married Bernie Hedrich, whom she met while he was stationed at Fort McCoy during World War II, said Tom Hedrich, one of Henrietta Hedrich’s four children. They were married for 25 years before Bernie Hedrich died in 1968.
Their four children are Jay Hedrich, Liz Roberts, Tom Hedrich and Emily Hedrich.
Tom Hedrich said it’s incredible how well his mother is doing at 100 years old.
“We’ve just been so blessed,” he said. “She really has good health, has all her mental faculties, her hearing is good, sight is good and her mobility is not bad for 100.”
To anyone looking to live a long, healthy live, Henrietta Hedrich advises the removal to two things — cigarettes and alcohol.
“I always say don’t smoke, don’t drink,” she said
Henrietta Hedrich is strong-willed, Tom Hedrich said. She showed off her strong will on the way to her party on Sept. 7 at Pizones.
“I wanted to bring her down here in a wheelchair and she said ‘oh no, I’m walking in,’” he said. “I said ‘can I put the wheelchair in the car?’ and she said ‘no, I don’t want it. I’ll walk in and I’ll walk out.’ That’s how strong-willed my mother is.”
Tom Hedrich said his mother also used her strong willfulness in raising her children. He said she was supportive and would find a way to help them any way she could.
“Like every other student, I needed money in college. She was working and would find a way to get me some cash to get me by,” he said. “The support she provided was just incredible.”
