The Mark and Betty Henthorne family of rural Kendall have been selected as the 2018 Conservation Farmers of the Year by the Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee. The award recognizes farmers who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.
The family will be honored at the conservation department’s Land Stewardship awards banquet Saturday, Jan. 26 at Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta.
The Henthornes purchased their 238 acre farm in 1989 from Betty’s brother Rex Kiel. The farm is the place where the Kiels were raised.
Mark and Betty began with milking 30 cows. Today they manage 368 acres and milk 60 cows with talk about expanding. While the calves and cows stay at Mark and Betty’s farm, the heifers are cared for just down the road at their son Logan’s farm. Logan’s wife, Blake, and their three children Leah, Wade, and Jada, also assist with the family farm operations.
Mark and Betty first connected with the Land Conservation Department in 1990 when a rock stream crossing was designed and installed. Five years later, they constructed a concrete stream crossing as well as a barnyard filter strip which catches and filters any barnyard runoff before it enters the nearby Baraboo River. Other conservation practices the Henthornes have installed include an earthen manure storage structure, 1,085 feet of streambank rip rap, fish habitat, contour strips, no-till planting systems, grassed waterways and nutrient and conservation plans.
Mark said the most helpful and rewarding project on the farm was the earthen manure storage structure. Before the pit, the farm was on a daily spreading routine. The pit now allows for manure to be gravity-transferred from the barn into the manure storage facility on a daily basis but pumped out and spread on the land during favorable weather conditions and in regulated amounts. A nutrient management plan guides the Henthorne’s on placement of manure to fields that need nutrients the most, and it also restricts them from spreading on hillsides during winter months. Guidance from the nutrient management plan saves commercial input cost while keeping crops productive on the farm.
Since the day they purchased the farm, the Henthornes have expressed a desire to care for the land. Their cropping process follows an updated conservation plan, which includes hay in the rotation, farming along the contour and no-till. Mark started experimenting with no-till shortly after purchasing the farm in 1989, which has evolved into the whole farm being under a no-till planting system for the last 10 years. Increased infiltration, decreased runoff and fewer passes on the field are among the benefits from no-till systems.
In 2014, Mark set out to be an advocate for the Farmland Preservation Program. He knocked on doors in the towns of Wellington, Glendale, Wilton, and Clifton to gain signatures to petition the state to create the Southeast Headwaters Agricultural Enterprise Area. Landowners in those towns are now eligible to enter into a Farmland Preservation Agreement, which allows for income tax credits and preserves the rural landscape while following conservation standards. Mark’s next goal is to promote Farmland Preservation Zoning.
Once it becomes time for the Henthornes to retire, they wish to have Logan and his family take over and become the fifth generation to operate their farmstead.
Tickets for the conservation banquet can be purchased through the Land Conservation Department, 820 Industrial Drive, Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54656. Contact Connie at 608-269-8973, email connie.holzl@co.monroe.wi.us or visit tco.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation/ for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.