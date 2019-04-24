Nelson ties a calf

Coy Nelson, a Tomah High School student, ties up a calf in the tie down roping event at the Tomah High School Rodeo & Junior High School Rodeo last year at Tomah Recreation Park.

 FILE PHOTO

The Tomah Regional High School Rodeo and Junior High Rodeo is returning for its sixth year next weekend at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

The event will include performances on May 4 and 5, each beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be a show consisting of barrels and breakaway at 7 p.m.

Event organizer Toni Henry said rodeo is similar to a track meet where the audience watches students compete individually against each other and sometimes in pairs. The rodeo competitors do the same thing but with the addition of horses and sometimes other animals.

There will be roughly 115 contestants from sixth to 12th grade competing, coming from all over the state, Henry said. She enjoys seeing the students connect with each other.

"It's another way to make new friends and to compete against each other and see that hustle and bustle," she said. "I like to see the interaction between contestants in the competition and it's a different type of competition (compared to) other sports, and you get to see how the contestants interact with their animals and the excitement."

The events for high school and junior high students are very similar, Henry said. Most are the same, but there are a few events in the junior high level that are slightly different than the high school level events.

"It's kind of like playing basketball, how you have junior high and then students move to high school and it's a step above," she said.

High school events are: bareback riding, bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racking, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and team roping.

Junior high events are: bareback steer riding, breakaway roping, bull riding, calf roping, chute dogging, goat tying, ribbon roping, team roping, saddle bronc steer riding, barrel racing and pole bending.

Tickets for the event are $18 for a weekend pass or $10 per performance. Children seven and under are free.

For more information, contact Toni Henry at 608-343-6316 or Carm Schneider at 608-343-6316.

Meghan Flynn can be reached at meghan.flynn@lee.net.

