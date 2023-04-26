The Monroe County Safe Community Coalition, along with the Monroe County Human Services Department, hosted a countywide Substance Use Prevention Day on April 19 at Tomah Recreation Park.

Sophomore students across Monroe County School districts attended a full day of instruction and hands-on-learning on a variety of topics relating to substance use, mental health and distracted driving.

Students listened to speakers talk about vaping and tobacco usage, mental health, anxiety and depression, substance use and stories of use and recovery.

They watched a safety belt simulator from the Wisconsin State Patrol which showed students how important seat belts are, even at 5 mph.

Fort McCoy brought its Driving Impaired Simulator. Students wore fatal vision goggles while driving an obstacle course. The goggles gave the students the feeling as if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs/marijuana. They were also asked to perform other types of tasks while wearing the goggles.

The Tomah Police Department and Tomah Fire Department set up a mock crash and talked with students about the dangers and difficulties of extracting a person from a crash.

The Tomah and Sparta ambulance services were there talking about Narcan and drug-related injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police Department were on site talking about gun safety and gave the students a chance to see the inside of a police car.

Students rotated through these breakout sessions throughout the day ending with a keynote speaker, Melissa Duoss, pharmacist at Tomah Health. Duoss was involved in a distracted driving car accident when she was younger and shared her story of the accident and her healing journey.

This event was funded by a grant received from Monroe County Human Services, Monroe County Safe Community Coalition and Mayo Clinic Health System. This event wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and support from Monroe County Safe Community Coalition, Next Steps for Change, Monroe County Department of Health, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, LaCrosse County 7C’s Health Initiative, Agents for Change, PATH, Tomah Area School District nurses, Tomah and Sparta ambulance, Fort McCoy, Tomah Police Department, Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Tomah Health.