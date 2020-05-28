High-speed chase from Tomah leads to 8th-offense OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 33-year-old Tomah man was arrested May 25 for eighth-offense drunken driving after leading Tomah police on a high-speed chase.

Tomah police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a Kilbourn Avenue residence, where a woman reported that Roger Dale Harvey walked inside her apartment unit without her permission. Police found Harvey sleeping inside and detected a strong odor of intoxicants. Officers woke him up, escorted him from the residence and told him he was free to leave.

The resident told police that Harvey didn’t have a valid driver’s license, which police confirmed with dispatch. Police then observed Harvey getting inside the seat of a pickup truck. As police attempted to stop him, he sped away.

Police pursued Harvey at speeds of 90 mph within the city limits. Harvey exited the city eastbound on Hwy. ET, and the 6.2-mile chase ended when Harvey’s vehicle skidded into a water-filled ditch on Fountain Avenue in the town of Oakdale.

Harvey exited the vehicle, walked toward police, refused multiple orders to stop and reportedly said “shoot me." Police fired a Taser round at Harvey, but he pulled the probes from his body and continued his advance. He was finally taken to the ground by a hand strike to the neck.