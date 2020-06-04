High-speed chase takes police from Tomah to Norwalk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 27-year-old Poynette man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a high-speed chase June 2 south of Tomah.

Steven Richard West was also referred for knowingly fleeing an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the Tomah Police Department, an officer observed a vehicle operated by West strike the curb of the median on Superior Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Police followed the vehicle and later received a report that West had driven the wrong way on Superior Avenue.

A Tomah officer followed the vehicle on Hwy. 131 south of Tomah and activated lights and sirens near Heritage Avenue in the town of Tomah. West continued moving for more than a minute before coming to a stop near Hobnail Avenue.

The officer exited the squad car. As he began approaching West’s vehicle, West suddenly sped away and reached a speed of 80 mph on wet pavement before turning west on Hwy. 71, where the Wisconsin State Patrol joined the pursuit. West entered the village of Wilton and stopped next to a gas pump at a Cenex store but pulled away before he could be approached by police.