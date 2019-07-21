The Tomah area saw lots of dark skies but virtually no damage from thunderstorms and a possible funnel cloud that rolled through western and central Wisconsin Friday night and Saturday morning.
Northern Monroe County was under a tornado warning for brief period Saturday morning, and the storm siren went off in Tomah shortly before 10 a.m. However, the heaviest wind and rain stayed north of Monroe County.
A second line of showers came through around 1 p.m., leaving Tomah with 1.1 inches of rain between the two storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Other areas of the state were less fortunate.
As of Saturday afternoon, about 140,000 Wisconsin customers in Wisconsin were without power, according to information compiled from multiple utility companies. We Energies' website shows more than 70,000 customers were affected in the Green Bay area.
The U.S. Forest Service said portions of the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest were damaged. Several camping areas and trails were closed due to down trees and impassable roads. The National Weather Service has received reports of possibly thousands of trees down in heavily forested northeastern Wisconsin.
Trees were knocked down by high winds Saturday in Galesville, Rockland and parts of northern La Crosse County, including Champions Riverside Resort. Strong winds also caused damage in northern Trempealeau County.
Rivers and creeks rose rapidly in some areas throughout southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and western Wisconsin, where the Kickapoo River was at 17.2 feet at Viola on Saturday — more than three feet over flood stage. It was also more than three feet over flood stage in Readstown, where the reading 14.3 feet Saturday.
The Mississippi River at La Crosse rose to 10.3 feet, which put the no-wake provision for boaters back into effect. The no-wake rule is triggered at 10 feet.
With temperatures in the 90s punctuated by heavy storms last week, the Coulee Region had a tornado that briefly touched down in Vernon County just before midnight Thursday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. The narrow tornado demolished a silo and barn on a farm five miles northeast of Westby along Wang Ridge Road.
The weather service called it an EF0 tornado, which typically has winds in the range of 65 to 85 mph. The twister also damaged trees and crops.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said the county fair was evacuated twice due to Saturday's storms. Two injuries were reported in the county: One woman in Galesville was cut by flying glass when a window blew in, and a man in the town of Gale was hit by a tree that fell into a camper.
The weather also took a toll on the La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem, where winds of 60 miles per hour had the fairgrounds looking like a ghost town. Severe weather led management to direct exhibitors to close the garages and patrons to enter sturdy buildings.
Forecasters are predicting much calmer weather for this week's Monroe County Fair at Tomah Recreation Park. The long-range forecast is for sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms for the final day of the fair Sunday,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.