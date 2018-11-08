Highway A between King Road and Jungle Road south of Tomah in now open for traffic.
The Monroe County Highway Department reported Thursday, Nov. 8 that advance notification signs and boards have been removed.
Highway department commissioner David Ohnstad said minor traffic delays and short-term work zones may occur over the next several days, but the highway will remain open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.