Highway M near Wilton to be closed for bridge repair

Highway M in the town of Wilton, one mile north of Hwy. 71, will be closed effective Thursday, Sept. 23 to facilitate the replacement of the bridge over Sleighton Creek. The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 30.

Advance notice signs will be posted. No formal detour will be established.

Larson Construction of Chippewa Falls has been awarded a $352,090 contract to construct the project. The project is funded by Monroe County.

For additional information, contact the Monroe County Highway Department at (608) 269-8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.