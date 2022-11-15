Highway U bridge in Norwalk closed

The bridge over Moore Creek on Hwy. U (South Water Street), 0.2 miles east of Hwy. 71 in the Village of Norwalk, has been ordered closed.

The 60-year-old two-span steel girder bridge has been restricted to a 10-ton weight limit since July 2019 due to severe structural deterioration and was placed on an inspection schedule. An inspection performed Oct. 4 revealed that critical structural members have deteriorated to the extent that the bridge can no longer safely remain open.

Advance notice signs have been posted. No detour will be marked.

Design of a replacement structure has been completed. Construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed in 2023. Bids for the project are scheduled to be let in early January.

For additional information please contact the Monroe County Highway Department at 608-269-8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.