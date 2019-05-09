A portion of Hwy. W in the village of Kendall is close starting Wednesday, May 15 for bridge replacement work.
The bridge, which spans the Baraboo River, is expected to reopen by the middle of July.
Advance notice signs will be posted. No detour route will be marked.
Pfeifer Brothers of Neenah won the bid for the $580,000 project, which is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation local bridge program and Monroe County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.