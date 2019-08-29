A Walmart spokesperson said Wednesday the 100 new jobs at the Tomah Walmart Distribution Center are "permanent."
Walmart announced it would hire an additional 100 employees in Tomah "to help prepare for the holiday season." In response to a followup inquiry, Walmart spokesperson Michelle Malashock said the new hires are expected to be retained after the holidays.
"These will not be seasonal hires – these associates will continue to service our stores even when the holiday season is over," Malashock said. "The work is increasing and more associates are needed."
Malashock said the distribution center had 629 employees prior to the announcement.
Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius said the hiring will have a significant impact on the area.
"I'm glad they're permanent," Gorius said. "We're not a rich county, and Walmart pays well. This could very well be 100 career positions."
According to a Walmart press release, wages start at $17.15 per hour and increase up to $20 per hour with shift-work premiums, plus medical, vision and dental benefits. The release also said Walmart is seeking drivers who can earn up to $87,000.
The company conducted a hiring event Aug. 29 and was prepared to make "on-the-spot" job offers.
Gorius said 100 new jobs is significant in a community the size of Tomah.
"It means home ownership, people shopping at local stores, buying their groceries here," he said. "There's definitely a trickle-down effect."
He said the distribution center has been active in local charities and has been "a really good business partner and neighbor."
The distribution center serves 269 Walmart stores throughout the region.
