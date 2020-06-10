Historic St. Luke's Church sustains storm damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A historic church building in Monroe County sustained damage after a series of storms crossed the area June 2.

St. Luke’s Church, at the intersection of Owl Avenue and Oxford Road between Elroy and Kendall, had shingles torn and ripped off, and others were flipped up to expose the bare wood.

Frieda Jacobson, president of St. Luke’s Auxiliary and Preservation Committee, wrote in a press release that the damage needs to be repaired as soon as possible. She wrote that the biggest concern is to prevent rain water from leaking onto and destroying the 100-plus-year-old tin embossed ceiling inside and other original features.

Anyone who can help or knows of an experienced roofer available is asked to contact the restoration board at 608-462-8382.

The church has been restored with many original features. Last year it was added to the state and national Registers of Historic Places. The adjoining cemetery was included in the historic register designations. The gardens in front of the church were designed several years ago by a nationally recognized horticulturalist with ties to the founders.

