History Room in Sparta takes next step to re-open

The Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum and Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will open their exhibit spaces to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9.

Both museums have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff were permitted to return to the building in late May, but social distancing guidelines had prevented reopening to the public.

Museum director Jarrod Roll said museum staff has been spending the last month cleaning, painting, and improving exhibits and other public spaces in preparation of reopening.

The first phase of the reopening began June 15, when the research library was opened by appointment only.

Reopening guidelines for the second phase include:

Guests must reserve their museum visit by calling 608-269-8680. Reservations may be made for both museums or just one.

No walk-in museum visits can be accommodated, but guests may call to see if a slot is immediately available.

Slots are for 30 minutes per museum and are available between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Maximum group size is 10 people.

All guests will be asked to wash/sanitize hands upon entering the building.

Masks are encouraged but not required.