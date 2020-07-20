Ho-Chunk nation member appointed to state tourism council

Ho-Chunk Nation president Marlon WhiteEagle said it's a significant achievement to have a tribal member chosen to serve on the council

Tracy is the municipal relations coordinator at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and a tribal member of the Ho-Chunk nation. Her career spans three decades in business, with 22 years in management, 16 years as a mortgage banker and 10 years as a small business corporation owner. For the past 12½ years, she has worked for Indian country in public relations, training, regulation and community relations.