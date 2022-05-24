Ho-Chunk Nation Memorial Weekend social dance and traditional games May 28-30

Ho-Chunk Nation Memorial Weekend Social Dance & Traditional Games will take place May 28-30 at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow Wow Grounds, W8426 Hwy 54, Black River Falls

The Memorial Day Weekend event, titled “Honoring Our Departed Warriors," will feature two days of social dances, drum groups, adult and youth Lacrosse, double ball, moccasin, pinaga and kasu scramble tournaments and flag raising on Memorial Day.

The social dances will be Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. They will be led by invited drums and will include Flag Song, Victory Song, inter-tribal dancing and special dances. On Saturday, Blu St. Syr will be DJing a dance from 6–10 p.m. On Sunday, a Round Dance titled, “In Honor of Our 2022 graduates” will take place at 9 p.m.

The lacrosse and double ball scramble draw tournaments for adults and youth will be Saturday with registration from 9-9:45 a.m. and with game play beginning at 10 a.m. The lacrosse and double ball games will take place at the Ho-Chunk Nation District 1 Community Center, N7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls.

The pinaga, kasu and moccasin tournaments for adults and youth will be Sunday, May 29 with registration at 9-9:45 a.m. and gameplay beginning at 10 a.m.

On Monday, Andrew Blackhawk Legion Post 129 will register flags from 8-9:30 a.m. and raise flags at 10 a.m. (half-mast) and noon (full-mast) with lowering at 3 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, a continental breakfast, lunch and supper will be provided with Monday featuring a full breakfast and lunch.

The event is open to the public. All dancers, drums, and vendors are welcome. It's sponsored by Ho-Chunk Nation, Ho-Chunk Nation Youth Services, Andrew Blackhawk Legion Post 129 and Notah Begay III Foundation.

